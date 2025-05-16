Death penalty for three in major heroin trafficking case

The Colombo High Court today (May 16) sentenced three suspects to death on charges of possessing and trafficking heroin.

The three individuals were arrested in 2018 while transporting over 179 kilograms of heroin aboard a multi-day fishing vessel in the sea area off Beruwala.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi acquitted and released five other suspects who had been charged in connection with the same incident.