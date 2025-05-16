Two men arrested at BIA with Rs. 210 million worth of gold hidden in vehicle parts
Two Sri Lankan men were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (May 15) for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs. 210 million.
The gold, weighing 6.7 kilograms, was hidden inside vehicle spare parts in their luggage.
The two suspects, a 26-year-old from Grandpass, Colombo, and a 46-year-old from Rambukwella, Kandy, had arrived from Dubai on Emirates flight EK-650 at 8:30 AM.
Both are known to transport goods from abroad for local businessmen.
They were stopped while passing through the airport’s ‘Red Channel’, a section meant for those carrying dutiable goods. Officers from the Airport Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found the gold during a search.
Among the seized items were 21 gold biscuits hidden inside two vehicle bearing systems. Several gold ingots were also found, melted and reshaped to fit into water pump parts used in vehicle cooling systems.
The suspects and the gold were handed over to Sri Lanka Customs at Katunayake for further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka sees strong growth in tourist arrivals in early May 2025 May 16, 2025
- Two men arrested at BIA with Rs. 210 million worth of gold hidden in vehicle parts May 16, 2025
- Sri Lanka President approves anti-corruption units in provincial, local bodies May 15, 2025
- Pillayan challenges his arrest, detention before Supreme Court May 15, 2025
- Sri Lanka allows salt imports until June 10, 2025 May 15, 2025