Sabaragamuwa University student’s tragic death: Investigations launched into ragging claims

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2025 - 10:28 am

The sudden death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Engineering Technology of Sabaragamuwa University, has triggered widespread concern and multiple investigations, following allegations that he was subjected to ragging.

According to university officials, Dilshan had arrived on campus on April 26, 2025, despite second-year students currently attending classes online. He took part in the university’s Avurudu festival the next day, on April 27. Although he had not been officially assigned hostel accommodation, he was reportedly staying with a group of third-year students during his visit.

After returning home, Dilshan tragically died by suicide. A fellow student later lodged a complaint with the Samanalawewa Police Station, alleging that the suicide was linked to ragging he had faced during his brief stay at the university.

In response, the Vice-Chancellor of Sabaragamuwa University, Professor Sunil Shantha, announced that a three-member committee has been appointed to conduct an internal investigation. The committee has been instructed to submit its report promptly.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from several national bodies. The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) expressed deep sorrow and called for a transparent and impartial inquiry. FUTA Secretary, Senior Lecturer Charudatta Ilangasinghe, emphasized the need to uncover the truth behind the death and hold any responsible parties accountable.

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) also demanded justice, urging authorities to carry out a fair investigation. IUSF Convenor Madushan Chandrajith stated that the association fully supports legal action if the allegations are confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education released a statement affirming that a special Board of Inquiry has been appointed to probe the incident. The Ministry is working closely with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the university administration to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities emphasized that ragging is a criminal offense in Sri Lanka and warned that anyone found guilty will be prosecuted under the law. Police investigations are currently focused on verifying whether ragging occurred and identifying any individuals involved.

The tragic death of Charith Dilshan has shocked the university community and reignited the national conversation about ragging in higher education institutions.