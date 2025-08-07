12kg of Kush seized at BIA – Three arrested

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2025 - 9:11 am

Police Narcotics Bureau officers arrested three suspects with 12 kilograms and 160 grams of Kush, a type of cannabis, during a raid carried out early this morning (August 7) at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence received by the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The suspects taken into custody include a 42-year-old male and two Indian female nationals aged 22 and 43.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau.