IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon requests security amid assassination threats

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2025 - 8:00 am

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has formally requested security protection from the police due to serious threats to his life, reportedly orchestrated by underworld figures.



Tennakoon submitted a written request on May 1, 2025 to Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.

On the same day, two senior police officers visited Tennakoon’s residence in Hokandara and informed him of specific death threats allegedly issued by members of the underworld, including the notorious criminal Kanjipani Imran. Intelligence reports indicate that Kanjipani Imran, believed to be hiding overseas, has instructed his associates to carry out an assassination attempt on the IGP.

Sources confirmed the existence of a classified intelligence report outlining heightened concerns over Tennakoon’s safety. These concerns have intensified following the withdrawal of his official security detail after his recent suspension. In his request, Tennakoon cited that all protection previously assigned to him had been removed, yet the threats persist.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, acknowledged that the security personnel assigned to Tennakoon were withdrawn during the period he was in hiding. However, the Minister stated that if a request for renewed security has been made, it would be taken into consideration.

Police authorities also stated that a comprehensive security assessment will be conducted to evaluate the credibility of the threats. If the findings indicate a genuine threat to Tennakoon’s life, appropriate protective measures will be implemented.

In addition to threats from Kanjipani Imran, law enforcement believes Tennakoon may also be targeted by other criminal groups, possibly in retaliation for his leadership in the ‘Yukthiya’ operation, a high-profile crackdown on organized crime and drug trafficking.

His active role in dismantling underworld networks and combating narcotics has reportedly made him a target for revenge.