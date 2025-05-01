PM Harini calls for unity and reform on Workers’ Day

Posted by Editor on May 1, 2025 - 9:57 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has called on the nation to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day as a symbol of a new beginning under a government that reflects the will of the people.

In her May Day message, she emphasized the importance of unity and reform after years of political injustice and hardship faced by the working class.

Let us commemorate the 139th International Workers’ Day in a year marked by progress and under a government that represents the will of the people, putting an end to a painful chapter in history where the working class endured hardship, sacrifice, and struggle marked by blood and sweat.

Marking a historic turning point, we celebrate the May Day for this year under a people’s government that rises against five years of oppression by the ruling class, overthrowing corrupted politics.

Amidst nepotism, and political favoritism that subjected the working force to injustice, year 2024 marks a year of courageous decisions, a determined effort to rebuild a nation that was dragged into an abyss, overturning the entire political culture.

As a people’s government, recognizing the true needs of the people, we are making great efforts to guide the distorted economic, political, social, cultural, and moral frameworks of the country back onto a natural path.

Although it is not possible to change the deeply rooted corruption and injustices of this country overnight, the government is systematically restructuring and implementing structural reforms to meet the needs of the people.

A systematic program has been set up to strengthen the economic forces of all working people, including those in the state, private, business, and labor sectors, while also preparing to empower the farming community, who are taking the lead in making the country self-sufficient in food.

This is a time when we must dedicate ourselves and unite to ensuring the security, independence, and rights of the people, while building a more stable and trustworthy future.

Let us work together, with unity and determination, to safeguard hard-won rights and rebuild the nation.

Harini Amarasuriya,

Prime Minister,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

01st May 2025