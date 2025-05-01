May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 1, 2025 NoComment

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Chief Security Officer Transferred

Posted by Editor on May 1, 2025 - 9:40 am
Ranil Wickremesinghe - Former President of Sri Lanka

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (REUTERS / Adnan Abidi)

Chief Inspector of Police Ashoka Ariyawansha, who served as the chief security officer to former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been transferred to the Kankesanthurai Police Station with immediate effect.

The transfer was initiated by the Police Headquarters and will be effective from May 1, 2025.

Chief Inspector Ariyawansa has served in Wickremesinghe’s security detail for 23 years, including 15 years as his personal security officer.

Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY