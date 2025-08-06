President approves removal of Police Chief Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on August 6, 2025 - 6:30 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala says that Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has approved the resolution to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Minister stated that the President has taken steps to send the signed letter back to the Speaker.

The resolution to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the position of IGP was passed in Parliament yesterday (August 5) with a majority of 177 votes.

The resolution was initially handed over to the Speaker on March 25, 2025, with the signatures of 115 Members of Parliament.

This action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.