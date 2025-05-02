Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka to visit Vietnam from May 4 to 6, 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka will make a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from May 4 to May 6, 2025, at the invitation of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

During the visit, President Dissanayaka will hold official talks with President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He will also meet with senior leaders, including the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

A key highlight of the visit will be President Dissanayaka’s role as Chief Guest at the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City. He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the longstanding relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, especially as both nations celebrate 55 years of diplomatic ties this year. Several bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed, and meetings with the Vietnamese business community are also planned.

President Dissanayaka will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, and other senior government officials.