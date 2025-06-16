Colombo Central Bus Stand set for major upgrade

The Central Bus Stand in Colombo is undergoing a major renovation as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, which aims to improve public infrastructure while promoting cleanliness and sustainability in key public spaces across the country.

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, and Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, visited the site today (June 16) to inspect ongoing preparations.

As one of Colombo’s busiest transport hubs, the Central Bus Stand is set to receive a full facelift to enhance commuter facilities and improve operational efficiency.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has been entrusted with carrying out the renovation, recognized for its strong engineering expertise and track record in national development projects.

Also present during the inspection were the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, and the Director of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Jeewaka Prasanna Purasinghe.

This joint effort between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defence underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure through disciplined and strategic collaboration.

The project is expected to deliver significant benefits for daily passengers and strengthen Colombo’s overall public transport system.