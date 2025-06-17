Rs. 474 Million Jackpot: Sri Lanka’s Biggest Lottery Win

Posted by Editor on June 17, 2025 - 8:48 am

Sri Lanka saw its biggest-ever lottery win yesterday (June 16) when the grand prize of Rs. 474,599,422 was claimed in the National Lotteries Board’s (NLB) Mega Power lottery.

The lucky ticket came from draw number 2210 and was sold by a lottery sales agent in Gokarella.

This win breaks the previous record of Rs. 230 million, also from the Mega Power lottery, making it the largest lottery prize in the country’s history.