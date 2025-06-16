SJB suspends six Dambulla PS members for ignoring party orders

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has suspended six members of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha with immediate effect for defying party instructions in the election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Sabha.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara confirmed the suspension in an official statement.

He stated that the decision was made because the members failed to follow the directives issued by both the SJB Management Committee and the Party Working Committee.

The suspended members are:

Herath Mudiyanselage Susil Herath Adhikarinayake Mudiyanselage Penalabode Gedara Anil Indrajith Dassanayake Karadagolla Walawwe Dhananjaya Sampath Karadagolla Aluth Gedara Priyaranjana Kumara Ratnayake Herath Mudiyanselage Kusuma Kumari Krishanthi Dilrukshi Premaratne

The party took this action as a disciplinary measure due to the members’ failure to comply with internal decisions regarding the local leadership election.