Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Mayor of Colombo

Posted by Editor on June 16, 2025 - 11:38 am

Vraie Cally Balthazaar of the National People’s Power (NPP) has been elected as the new Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council.

Her election took place this morning (June 16) during a secret ballot held at the Council’s first session.

Balthazaar received 61 votes, defeating Riza Zarook of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), who secured 54 votes.

The Colombo Municipal Council convened today for its inaugural meeting following the Local Government elections held on May 6, 2025.

The election of the Mayor was the first item on the agenda.

Since no party won a clear majority in the LG elections, the Council held a secret vote to choose its Mayor.

Vraie Cally Balthazaar now becomes the head of Sri Lanka’s largest local government body, taking leadership after a closely contested race.

UPDATE – 11:45 AM:

Hemantha Kumara of the National People’s Power (NPP) was nominated as Deputy Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council and was elected unopposed.