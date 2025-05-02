JVP’s sacrifice sparked Sri Lanka’s shift – Chathuranga

While expressing his views during a May Day gathering at Galle Face Green, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe delivered a powerful message about Sri Lanka’s political history and the transformation led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the National People’s Power (NPP).

In a Facebook post, Minister Abeysinghe criticized the country’s post-independence leadership, stating that political power had been inherited by a few elite families. He claimed these families formed political parties that exploited nationalism, racism, and religious extremism for their own survival ultimately pushing the country toward bankruptcy and stalling the development of a true Sri Lankan identity.

“Their politics turned nationalism, racism, and even poverty into tools to stay in power,” Abeysinghe said, adding that both the North and South of the country had suffered under this system.

He praised Comrade Rohana Wijeweera, the founder of the JVP, as the only serious challenge to this political injustice. He said that although there were efforts to destroy the JVP, it survived and has now become the leading force for political and social change in Sri Lanka.

“We must all unreservedly acknowledge that the foundation of the social transformation we achieved last year was the life-force and sacrifice of the full-time comrades of the JVP,” Abeysinghe stated, honoring those who dedicated or gave their lives to the movement.

He also expressed pride in the role played by the National People’s Power (NPP), which he described as a true people’s platform guiding the country’s future.

Reflecting on his own role in the movement, the Deputy Minister said,

“Over the past five years, we have contributed very little to this political transformation, long awaited by generations. To have had the opportunity to be part of it is a great honor I wish to acknowledge today.”

He concluded his message with an emotional note, saying that the joy he felt could not be put into words.