Suspected gunman in Dan Priyasad’s murder arrested
Posted by Editor on May 3, 2025 - 7:00 am
A 52-year-old suspect believed to be the gunman involved in the murder of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Local Council candidate Dan Priyasad has been arrested, police said.
The arrest was made in the Cinnamon Gardens area of Colombo.
Police also revealed that the suspect is reportedly linked to the earlier killing of Priyasad’s brother.
Previously, seven individuals, including two women, had been taken into police custody in connection with Priyasad’s murder.
Initially, three of them, including one woman, were arrested.
Police said that the arrested woman is the sister-in-law of Dan Priyasad’s wife.
Dan Priyasad was shot on the night of April 22, 2025.
