Cabinet approves recruitment for over 15,000 public sector vacancies

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 2:11 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to fill 15,073 vacancies in the public service across Sri Lanka.

This decision was made following recommendations from a special committee appointed to review the recruitment process and personnel management in the public sector. The committee was chaired by the Secretary to the Prime Minister.

According to Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, the committee submitted two detailed reports recommending the filling of these vacancies. The approved recruitments will take place in 18 line ministries, 4 provincial councils, and 2 special expenditure units.

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the Cabinet has given full approval to proceed with the recruitment as recommended in the committee’s reports.