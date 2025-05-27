Assistant Controller arrested for issuing three forged passports to ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 11:20 am

An Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration Head Office in Battaramulla has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (May 27) for allegedly issuing three forged passports to an underworld kingpin, Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, Police said.

According to Police Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga, the arrest is a significant breakthrough in an ongoing investigation into a fake passport racket. The breakthrough reportedly emerged during inquiries into two previously arrested suspects connected to the case.

‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently hiding in Dubai, is also the prime suspect in the murder of another underworld figure, ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.