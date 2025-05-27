Sri Lanka Tourism tops 1 Million in first five months of 2025
Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 10:35 am
The number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka during the first five months of 2025 has exceeded one million.
According to figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 1,006,097 tourists had arrived in the country as of May 25, 2025.
Furthermore, the SLTDA reported that 109,213 tourists arrived during the month of May, up to May 25.
