Sri Lanka Parliament revises meal charges for staff from June 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 9:18 am

Meal charges for staff working in the Parliament of Sri Lanka have been revised following a review by the Parliamentary House Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne on May 23, 2025.

The revision was initially proposed during the committee’s earlier meeting on May 21 and will take effect from June 1, 2025.

According to the new rates, Executive Grade Officers will be charged Rs. 4000 per month for meals, while Non-Executive Staff Members will pay Rs. 2500 per month.

However, the committee decided not to change the current meal charges for other personnel who use the Parliament Staff Cafeteria. This includes the drivers of Members of Parliament, police officers, security officials attached to the President and Prime Minister, and journalists.

This revision is made once every three years, based on requests from Parliament staff and recommendations from the Ministry of Finance regarding the cost of meals.

The House Committee consists of Members of Parliament from both the ruling party and the opposition.