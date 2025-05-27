New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston meets Sri Lanka President Anura in Colombo

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 8:00 am

A meeting between New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was held yesterday afternoon (May 26) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, during Mr. Peters’ official visit to Sri Lanka.

Mr. Peters conveyed greetings from the Government and people of New Zealand and congratulated President Dissanayake on his victories in both the Presidential and General Elections. He reaffirmed the strong friendship between the two countries and welcomed the recent re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

He praised the progress Sri Lanka has made since the elections, particularly in achieving political stability, economic recovery and social development. Mr. Peters commended President Dissanayake’s leadership and described Sri Lanka’s current direction as a positive path towards long-term growth. He also announced that New Zealand is committed to increasing its financial support to Sri Lanka in the future.

President Dissanayake welcomed the visit as a fresh start in Sri Lanka–New Zealand relations. He updated Mr. Peters on the country’s progress and emphasized his government’s commitment to continuing political, social and economic reforms.

The President also stressed the importance of national reconciliation. He said the government is focused on peace-building and unity to overcome the divisions that caused past conflict.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education and tourism, and agreed to work closely to deepen ties in these sectors.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage also attended the meeting.