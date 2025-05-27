Rotaract Moratuwa empowers visually impaired students through ‘Nena Sayura’

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 7:09 pm

The Rotaract Club of Alumni of the University of Moratuwa has launched a new phase of its long-running educational initiative, “Nena Sayura,” aimed at supporting the academic and personal development of visually impaired students.

This year’s program focused on the Rathmalana Blind School community, offering hands-on mentoring and guidance to help students face challenges with confidence.

The project, guided by the theme “Empowering Minds Beyond Sight” and the motto “Limitless Vision, Boundless Potential,” has been helping visually impaired students for several years. Its primary goal is to offer comprehensive support in mathematics and overall education while encouraging personal growth through motivational advice and mentorship.

In the latest round of activities, Rotaract members conducted interactive workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions with the students. These sessions included not only academic help but also activities to build confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

“As a prestigious club in Rotaract District 3220 Sri Lanka and Maldives, we think that education is the greatest equalizer,” the club stated. “With Project ‘Nena Sayura’, we are empowering these exceptional students and fostering a sense of community, hope, and empowerment in addition to knowledge sharing.”

The response from students was heartfelt. Many expressed gratitude for the customized learning advice and said that it gave them a clearer understanding of how to adapt their study methods. For some, this was the first time they had spoken directly with professionals about their academic future.

Through this initiative, the Rotaract Club of Alumni of the University of Moratuwa continues to prove that education has no boundaries, and as their slogan proudly states “Seeing Ability, Not Disability.”