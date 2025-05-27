CIABOC charges Mervyn Silva over corruption allegations

Posted by Editor on May 27, 2025 - 7:44 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (May 27) filed a case before the Colombo High Court against former Minister of Labour and Public Relations, Mervyn Silva.

He is accused of committing an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act by possessing assets, vehicles, and bank accounts worth hundreds of millions of rupees, exceeding his lawful income.

The case has been filed under two serious charges in accordance with Section 23(A)(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

CIABOC alleges that during his tenure as Minister of Labour and Public Relations, from March 31, 2010, to March 31, 2012, the former minister purchased luxury vehicles, land, and other properties using funds that could not have been earned through his official salary.

According to reports, he spent approximately Rs. 13.9 million through 48 bank accounts maintained in both state and private banks to purchase land in the Kadawatha area, and another Rs. 71.39 million to buy land on Ernest de Silva Mawatha, Colombo 07.

In addition, CIABOC informed the court that a sum of Rs. 32.37 million was spent to purchase a luxury vehicle for the former minister’s son, Malaka Silva.

Furthermore, over Rs. 5.5 million was spent to buy another car, and Rs. 8.85 million to purchase a Defender vehicle, according to CIABOC.