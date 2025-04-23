Dan Priyasad succumbs to injuries hours after the shooting

Posted by Editor on April 23, 2025 - 6:15 am

Social activist Dan Priyasad has succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized following a shooting incident in Wellampitiya last night (April 22).

The shooting occurred around 9:10 PM on the upper floor of the “Laksanda Sevana” housing complex in Wellampitiya.

Two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the premises, and opened fire using a 9mm firearm. A total of four shots were fired, two bullets struck his chest, while the other two hit his shoulder.

He was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital in critical condition and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he succumbed to his injuries.

Another individual at the scene sustained minor injuries and is also receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.