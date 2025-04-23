Local councils were breeding grounds for corruption – PM Harini

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in government spending during a public event held at the Raffles Hotel in Kotte yesterday (April 22).

Speaking to the crowd, the Prime Minister revealed that the President has challenged all ministers to use their ministry funds responsibly and for the direct benefit of the public. She also pointed out that local governments and municipal councils have long been breeding grounds for corrupt politics.

“All 159 of us in Parliament today did not come through family connections or wealth. We are ordinary citizens just like you,” Dr. Amarasuriya said. “Our Parliament no longer needs to hide its behavior from school children. Our members act with dignity, follow the law, and show political maturity.”

She credited the public for the positive change in politics, stating that people now have the chance to elect representatives who are truly committed to public service and improving local institutions.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, also addressed the gathering. He warned against corruption in local councils and said that wealth gained without clear explanation will be investigated.

“If someone joins a municipal council with a modest salary and in a few years owns a luxury house and vehicle, we will question that,” he said. “If they cannot justify it, we will act according to the law and seize any illegally acquired property.”

Deputy Minister Abeysinghe defended the current administration against opposition allegations, insisting that they have not misused public money, influenced school admissions, or interfered with law enforcement. “We are here to serve the people with honesty and responsibility,” he added.

The event was attended by Arosh Athapaththu, a National People’s Power candidate for the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council, as well as other local candidates and many residents.