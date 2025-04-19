Sri Lanka Police investigate misuse of Police vehicles by tuition teacher
April 19, 2025
Sri Lanka Police have started an investigation into a tuition teacher who used police vehicles and motorbikes during an event.
A video shared on social media shows the teacher, who conducts Grade 5 Scholarship classes, traveling with a police escort.
Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga said the security was legally provided, but it was misused during the event.
Police say the teacher used the police escort to boost her personal image. Investigations are ongoing.
Yes, it seems this lady misused the police vehicles. She also claims that she is having 3 PhDs! Providing wrong information is also an offence. There should be an investigation in this regard too.