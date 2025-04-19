Siri Dalada Vandanawa: Hotline introduced, Special trains for pilgrims

A special hotline has been introduced for devotees attending the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” in Kandy, to assist anyone facing emergencies or getting lost during the religious event.

According to the Police, those in need can either approach the nearest police officer or contact the dedicated emergency numbers:

081-2224660

081-2224661

The “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” a religious event that attracts Buddhist devotees from across Sri Lanka and around the world, enters its second day today.

To accommodate the growing number of pilgrims visiting Kandy for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Sri Lanka Railways has arranged two additional special train services between Colombo Fort and Kandy.

These services will operate daily from April 19 to April 28, 2025.

Additional Train Schedule:

Special Train 01 (Colombo Fort to Kandy):

Departure from Colombo Fort – 07:55 PM

Departure from Rambukkana – 10:40 PM

Arrival in Kandy – 12:00 midnight

Special Train 02 (Kandy to Colombo Fort):

Departure from Kandy – 08:30 PM

Departure from Rambukkana – 10:35 PM

Arrival in Colombo Fort – 12:00 midnight

Regular Special Trains for Devotees:

From Colombo Fort to Kandy:

Train 01 – Departs at 05:00 AM, arrives at 07:57 AM

Train 02 – Departs at 09:00 AM, arrives at 11:50 AM

From Kandy to Colombo Fort:

Train 01 – Departs at 09:10 AM, arrives at 12:01 PM

Train 02 – Departs at 01:50 PM, arrives at 04:30 PM

Train 03 – Departs at 05:27 PM, arrives at 09:19 PM

Authorities urge all devotees to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and make use of the emergency contact numbers and available transport facilities to ensure a peaceful and organized pilgrimage experience.