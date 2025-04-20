Sri Lanka marks sixth year of remembering Easter Sunday Attack victims tomorrow (April 21)

Sri Lanka will mark the sixth anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks on April 21, 2025, with a series of commemorative events across the country.

The main commemoration will take place at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, starting in the morning under the leadership of His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. The event will include the participation of religious leaders of all faiths, diplomats, and families of the victims.

At 8:15 AM, a special religious service will be held at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, led by His Lordship Maxwell Silva and Rev. Fr. J.D. Anthony.

At 8:45 AM, bells will ring at all religious places across the country, followed by a two-minute silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives. The public is encouraged to pause and reflect during this time.

Reverend Father Jude Krishantha Fernando, the National Director of Catholic Communications, has urged the public to support this national act of remembrance.

The day’s events will continue in the evening. At 4:30 PM, 10 families of the victims will receive new houses in Katuwapitiya during a special ceremony.

Later, at 5:30 PM, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is scheduled to formally announce that the Holy See (Vatican) has accepted the victims of the Easter attacks as witnesses of faith. This will be followed by another religious service.

The Easter Sunday terror attacks took place on April 21, 2019, targeting several major churches across Sri Lanka and selected hotels in Colombo.

The attacks killed nearly 270 people and injured around 500 others.