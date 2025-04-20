Siri Dalada Vandanawa: Police investigate Sacred Tooth Relic photo circulating on social media

April 20, 2025 - 10:25 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation into a photograph of the Sacred Tooth Relic that is currently circulating on social media.

The “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” is being held for the third consecutive day today (April 20), following special religious observances conducted in honor of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Devotees will have the opportunity to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic today from 12:00 noon to 5:30 PM as part of the ongoing religious event.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya stated that preliminary investigations are underway to determine when the image was taken.

He added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be brought in to assist, if necessary.

Authorities have strongly reminded the public that taking photographs or videos of the Sacred Tooth Relic during the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” is strictly prohibited.