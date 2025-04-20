Sri Lanka President sends full Easter Attack report, including hidden sections, to CID

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated in Polonnaruwa today (April 20) that the full report of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks, including the previously concealed sections, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

He further said that he had instructed the authorities to study the relevant Easter Commission report thoroughly and use it for their investigations.

“The biggest tragedy in this country occurred on Easter Sunday in 2019, with the aim of seizing power. From April 2019 to September 2024, the investigations were focused on covering up the real masterminds. Their intention was to hide the truly responsible parties. It has now been six months since we came to power. Step by step, we have taken and continue to take clear actions to bring those responsible for the Easter attacks before the law.

The Presidential Commission report on the Easter attack was submitted. However, not all parts of the report were presented to the public or to the Criminal Investigation Department. Some sections of the commission report were concealed when it was released. Today, I have sent all the previously hidden documents of the Easter Commission report to the CID for investigation. I instructed them to read the documents thoroughly and carry out a comprehensive investigation.

There are also certain incidents that raised suspicions about the attacks. Who took a jacket and left it at the location where two police officers in Vavunathivu were killed? Some mobile phones with specific IMEI numbers were involved. Who used those phones? We are resolving all these suspicious points and taking the investigation forward.

We bear the responsibility of revealing the true perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday attacks,” the President said.