Sri Lanka marks sixth anniversary of Easter Sunday Attacks with two-minute silence

Posted by Editor on April 21, 2025 - 8:31 am

All churches across Sri Lanka will observe a two-minute silence at 8:45 AM today (April 21) to mark the sixth anniversary of the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks that occurred on April 21, 2019.

The silent tribute is being held in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic bombings.

According to the Communications Unit of the Archdiocese of Colombo, the main memorial ceremony began at 8:30 AM at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade. The event was presided over by the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. Religious leaders, ambassadors, survivors, and family members of the victims were present at the solemn gathering.

National Catholic Mass Communications Director Fr. Jude Krishantha Fernando stated that a special Mass will be held at 5:30 PM today, during which Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will officially announce the Vatican’s recognition of those who died in the Easter attacks as witnesses of faith.

The Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 left Sri Lanka in shock when a group of suicide bombers belonging to the now banned extremist group National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) carried out coordinated attacks. The bombings targeted St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Zion Church in Batticaloa, the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury, and Shangri-La hotels in Colombo, and a guest house in Dehiwala.

The attacks killed around 270 people, including foreign nationals, and injured more than 500 others.