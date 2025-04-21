Sri Lanka Expressways earn Rs. 462 million in New Year rush
Posted by Editor on April 21, 2025 - 11:07 am
During the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period, an income of Rs. 462 million was generated from the expressways in Sri Lanka.
This marks a 15% increase compared to the income recorded during last year’s New Year season, according to R.A.D. Kahatapitiya, Deputy Director General of the Expressway Operations, Maintenance, and Management Division.
He further stated that this income was earned within just a 10-day period, from April 10 to April 19, 2025.
He also mentioned that 1.3 million vehicles had traveled on the expressways during that time.
