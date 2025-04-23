Defence Secretary inspects security and welfare measures at Dalada exposition in Kandy

Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), visited Kandy on April 22 and 23 to inspect security and welfare arrangements for the thousands of devotees attending the special Dalada exposition at the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

The sacred exposition of the tooth relic began on April 18, 2025, following special instructions from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It is open to the public daily from 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM until April 27. The event has drawn thousands of local and foreign Buddhist devotees each day.

A comprehensive 24-hour security and welfare program is being carried out by the tri-forces. This includes the provision of food, water, first aid, and sanitary facilities, along with maintaining public safety and order.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary reviewed these arrangements and praised the dedication of the Tri-Forces, Police, and Civil Defence Department personnel involved. He instructed senior officers to ensure that services continue smoothly and that any possible difficulties for the devotees are avoided.

Due to the large number of visitors, long queues have formed at the venue. The Defence Secretary urged the public to stay alert to the conditions in the queues and to help avoid any inconvenience. He also thanked the many philanthropists who have stepped forward to assist the devotees who have travelled from all over the country to participate in this rare spiritual event.

This is the first such exposition of the sacred relics in 16 years, making it a significant religious occasion for Buddhists around the world. The Defence Secretary stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the success of the event, both in terms of security and the welfare of the devotees.

He was accompanied by the Commander of the Security Forces Headquarters (Central), the General Officer Commanding of the 11 Division, the Senior DIG of the Central Province, and a team of senior tri-service and police officers.