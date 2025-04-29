Transport Minister to expedite delayed overhead bridge project in Colombo

Posted by Editor on April 29, 2025 - 7:47 am

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, yesterday (April 28) visited the site of the halted overhead bridge construction between Baladaksha Mawatha and Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha, near the Kompanna Vidiya Police Station.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya and several other officials also joined the observation visit.

During the visit, it was announced that immediate steps will be taken to remove the police quarters that have caused the delay in the project.

Minister Rathnayake highlighted that the delay has already cost the government around Rs. 400 million in delay charges. He also said that every day the project is delayed, a further loss of about Rs. 500,000 is being incurred.

The Minister stressed that the situation must be resolved without further delay and instructed officials to complete the construction of the overhead bridge by the end of this year (2025).

The Director General of the Road Development Authority and other senior officials were also present during the visit.