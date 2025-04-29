Head-on bus collision in Beliatta injures 30

Posted by Editor on April 29, 2025 - 10:49 am

An accident occurred this morning (April 29) when a private bus traveling towards Beliatta and a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus heading from Beliatta to Dikwella collided head-on.

The accident took place near the Hettiarachchi bend in the Beliatta Police Division.

Approximately 30 people have reportedly been injured in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospitals in Tangalle and Beliatta for treatment.

The Beliatta Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.