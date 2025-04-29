Maithripala pays Rs. 1 Million compensation over Royal Park murder pardon

Posted by Editor on April 29, 2025 - 1:34 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has paid Rs. 1 million in compensation as ordered by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

This follows the court’s decision to annul the presidential pardon he granted to Don Shramantha Jude Anthony Jayamaha, who was convicted in the Royal Park murder case.

The case was heard today (April 29) before a bench of Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Janak de Silva. Sirisena was present in court, and his legal team informed the judges that the payment had been made. After reviewing the matter, the court decided to release Sirisena from the case.

Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national Yvonne Jonsson at the Royal Park Condominium in Rajagiriya on July 1, 2005. The Colombo High Court initially sentenced him to 12 years in prison. However, in 2012, the Appeals Court increased the sentence to the death penalty.

Despite this, Sirisena granted Jayamaha a presidential pardon on November 9, 2019. This decision was legally challenged by the Women & Media Collective through a Fundamental Rights petition. Their legal team, led by President’s Counsel Sanjeeva Jayawardena, argued that the pardon was against legal principles.

On June 6, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the pardon was arbitrary and legally invalid. The court ordered the authorities to enforce the original sentence and instructed Sirisena to pay Rs. 1 million to the petitioner and Rs. 1 million each to the victim’s parents.