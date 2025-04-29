Maithripala pays Rs. 1 Million compensation over Royal Park murder pardon
Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has paid Rs. 1 million in compensation as ordered by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.
This follows the court’s decision to annul the presidential pardon he granted to Don Shramantha Jude Anthony Jayamaha, who was convicted in the Royal Park murder case.
The case was heard today (April 29) before a bench of Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Janak de Silva. Sirisena was present in court, and his legal team informed the judges that the payment had been made. After reviewing the matter, the court decided to release Sirisena from the case.
Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national Yvonne Jonsson at the Royal Park Condominium in Rajagiriya on July 1, 2005. The Colombo High Court initially sentenced him to 12 years in prison. However, in 2012, the Appeals Court increased the sentence to the death penalty.
Despite this, Sirisena granted Jayamaha a presidential pardon on November 9, 2019. This decision was legally challenged by the Women & Media Collective through a Fundamental Rights petition. Their legal team, led by President’s Counsel Sanjeeva Jayawardena, argued that the pardon was against legal principles.
On June 6, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the pardon was arbitrary and legally invalid. The court ordered the authorities to enforce the original sentence and instructed Sirisena to pay Rs. 1 million to the petitioner and Rs. 1 million each to the victim’s parents.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Police team appointed to assist probe on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon April 29, 2025
- Maithripala pays Rs. 1 Million compensation over Royal Park murder pardon April 29, 2025
- Head-on bus collision in Beliatta injures 30 April 29, 2025
- Transport Minister to expedite delayed overhead bridge project in Colombo April 29, 2025
- Shooting in Panadura: One killed, another injured April 29, 2025