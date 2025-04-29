Police team appointed to assist probe on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

A police investigation team has been appointed to assist the Committee of Inquiry that is looking into allegations of serious misconduct by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The investigation focuses on alleged acts of gross abuse of power by the IGP Tennakoon.

The appointment of the police team comes after the Committee of Inquiry made a formal request to the Acting IGP, asking for police support to carry out its investigation.

In response, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya submitted the names of the officers selected for the investigation team.

This decision was made during the Committee’s third meeting, which took place at Parliament on April 28, 2025.

The Committee has now decided to move forward with further investigations, with the help of the appointed police officers.

The Committee is scheduled to meet again on April 30, 2025.