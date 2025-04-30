33 candidates, 349 supporters arrested ahead of Sri Lanka’s LG polls

Sri Lanka Police state that 33 election candidates have been taken into custody in connection with the upcoming local government elections.

Issuing a statement, the police said that the suspects were arrested during the period from March 3, 2025, up to this morning (April 30).

Meanwhile, 349 political party supporters have also been arrested during the same period.

In addition, three election-related criminal complaints were reported yesterday (April 29), bringing the total number of complaints recorded during the aforementioned period to 89.

Furthermore, 32 vehicles have been seized by the police in connection with violations of election laws.