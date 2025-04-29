Shooting in Panadura: One killed, another injured

April 29, 2025

A person has died and another has been injured in a shooting incident that occurred in the Hirana area of Panadura.

The police stated that during a party at a house in the Malamulla area, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle, entered the premises, and carried out the shooting early this morning (April 29).

Following the shooting, two individuals were admitted to Panadura Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The police further stated that the deceased was a 35-year-old resident of the Malamulla area, while the injured person is a 20-year-old resident of the same area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a T-56 type firearm was used in the shooting.

The Police Media Division stated that the Hirana Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.