Dan Priyasad injured in shooting

Posted by Editor on April 22, 2025 - 10:00 pm

Social activist Dan Priyasad has been injured in a shooting incident that occurred a short while ago in Wellampitiya.

The shooting took place around 9:10 PM on the upper floor of the “Laksanda Sevana” housing complex in Wellampitiya.

Two men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire using a 9mm firearm. A total of four shots were fired, two bullets struck his chest, while the other two hit his shoulder.

He was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital and is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Another individual at the scene sustained minor injuries and is also receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

UPDATE – 11:15 PM:

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga had previously stated that Dan Priyasad died after being hospitalized with injuries sustained in the shooting.

However, the Police Spokesman later clarified that Dan Priyasad, who had been shot, was not dead and was receiving treatment in critical condition at the hospital.