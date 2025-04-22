UAE vows full support for Sri Lanka’s economic revival

Posted by Editor on April 22, 2025 - 7:39 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged its full support to Sri Lanka’s efforts to develop key sectors such as energy, tourism, foreign investment, and overseas employment.

This assurance was given by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during an official meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (April 22). Sheikh Abdullah is currently visiting Sri Lanka with a high-level delegation from the UAE.

He emphasized that the visit is aimed at strengthening the already strong and long-standing ties between the two nations, while also focusing on expanding economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the UAE’s best wishes to Sri Lanka’s new administration and expressed appreciation for President Dissanayake’s commitment to rebuilding the country and his positive approach to relations with the UAE. He assured the UAE’s full support for Sri Lanka’s development agenda.

In response, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that Sri Lanka is now a safe and attractive destination for investors. He stressed that the country has moved past the instability that previously discouraged investment and that strong legal frameworks are now in place to protect both local and foreign investors.

The President also briefed the UAE delegation on the government’s progress in debt restructuring and efforts to achieve economic stability. He outlined several promising investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, including projects in port terminal development, port city development, tourism, energy, and transportation.

President Dissanayake emphasized that the goal of the new government is to make Sri Lanka the top investment hub and premier tourist destination in the region.

Several top officials from both countries attended the meeting. From Sri Lanka, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage were present.

The UAE delegation included:

H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh – Minister of State

H.E. Khaled Nasser Al Ameri – UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka

H.E. Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri – Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs

H.E. Abdulla Balalaa – Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs

Ahmed Burhaima – Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the UAE Foreign Minister

Muath Alwari – Director of Policy Planning Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Maitha Al Mansouri – Senior Media and Content Specialist

Ms. Huda Al Abdali – Desk Officer for Asian Affairs and Pacific Department

Several other officials also participated in the high-level discussions.