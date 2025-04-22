Sri Lanka to set up independent gambling regulatory authority

The Sri Lankan Government has proposed the creation of a new independent authority to monitor all gambling-related activities in the country.

This includes local and offshore gambling sports, gambling activities on ships, at the Colombo Port City, and online gambling.

The proposed body, named the Gambling Regularization Authority, will act as the sole regulator for gambling sports in Sri Lanka. It will have a broad and comprehensive mandate to oversee the entire gambling sports industry.

This move follows the Cabinet of Ministers’ approval on February 24, 2025, to draft a bill for the establishment of the Authority. The draft bill has now been cleared by the Attorney General.

As a next step, the Cabinet has approved a proposal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his role as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to publish the draft bill in the government gazette. The bill will then be submitted to Parliament for approval.

The government says this new authority is expected to ensure proper regulation and monitoring of gambling sports, especially as the industry expands into digital and offshore spaces.