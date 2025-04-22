Sri Lanka Police appoint committee to review Easter Sunday attack report

Sri Lanka Police have appointed a four-member committee to study the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The report, which contains about 66,000 to 67,000 pages, was officially handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 20, 2025, under the direct instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga said the committee is led by Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (Senior DIG) Asanka Karawita.

The other members are the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID, the Director of the CID, and the Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

The main committee has also formed several subcommittees to carefully study different parts of the report.

SSP Manatunga said that based on any new information found in the report, fresh investigations will be launched.

He confirmed that legal action will be taken against all individuals found responsible, according to the findings of the Commission.