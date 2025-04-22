PM Harini: Clean leadership key to village development

Posted by Editor on April 22, 2025 - 10:59 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said the upcoming election is a crucial opportunity for the government to deliver development funds to villages without corruption, unlike the opposition, which sees it as just another power struggle.

She made these remarks while addressing a public meeting in Maligawatta, Colombo, on Monday evening (April 21).

Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted that the government has already begun its work, presenting its first budget for the next eight months. “Our goal is to bring development that truly benefits the people who have suffered for years. We want to rebuild the village economy,” she said.

The Prime Minister criticized past administrations for causing massive financial losses and emphasized that the current government is managing public finances with great care. “Every rupee is being considered a thousand times before spending,” she noted.

She stressed that clean leadership is essential at all levels to carry out development projects. “If there are thieves at the village level, how can we develop the village? This is why this election is so important, it is a postponed election, and we must use it to correct the mistakes of the past,” she said.

Dr. Amarasuriya called for a decisive victory on May 6, urging voters to treat this election as the third step in steering the country in the right direction. “There cannot be two different political cultures, one at the top and another at the bottom. If the top is clean, the grassroots must be clean too.”

She praised the National People’s Power (NPP) for selecting candidates who are committed to public service. Speaking about Colombo mayoral candidate Vraie Cally Balthazaar, she said, “She is not from a political family or a privileged background. She has walked the streets of Colombo and understands the issues people face. When she was my personal secretary, I saw her ability to handle sensitive matters with care and accuracy.”

Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized the need for a mayor who can serve the entire city and not just a specific group or area. “The Colombo Municipal Council has an annual income of 30 billion rupees. If that money was used properly, Colombo wouldn’t be in this condition today. There are still schools in the city without teachers, water, or toilets. How did it come to this?”

She placed responsibility on provincial institutions and local councils, saying, “If they don’t fulfill their duties, how can we build a new country?”

The Prime Minister said Sri Lanka’s economy has started to recover, tourism is improving, and development is underway. But she stressed that strong leadership in local bodies is necessary to turn national plans into results at the grassroots level.

She concluded by urging the public to vote wisely to end corrupt politics and solve long-standing issues.

Deputy Minister of National Integration Muneer Mulaffer, Colombo mayoral candidate Vraie Cally Balthazaar, other municipal council candidates, and a large number of supporters were present at the event.