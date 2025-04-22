AG requests 3-Judge Trial-at-Bar in case against Keheliya

April 22, 2025

The Attorney General has formally requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Trial-at-Bar with a three-judge bench to hear the case related to the importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

The case involves 12 accused individuals, including former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

The request was made under the provisions of the Judicature (Amendment) Act, No. 9 of 2018, which allows for such special trials in cases of serious public concern.

According to the Attorney General’s Department, a letter was sent to the Chief Justice, highlighting that the incident has caused significant economic loss to the country and harm to public health.

Due to the severity of the allegations, the Attorney General has requested that the case be treated as a special trial and be heard before a permanent three-judge High Court Trial-at-Bar.

Rambukwella was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on February 2, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the procurement of the substandard vials. He has since been questioned multiple times by the CID regarding the matter.

Prior to his arrest, seven other individuals were taken into custody in connection with the same case. Rambukwella and several others were later remanded under the Public Property Act on suspicion of misusing government funds but were released on bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.