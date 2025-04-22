Over 4,000 drivers penalized via Colombo CCTV

Posted by Editor on April 22, 2025 - 9:34 am

According to Sri Lanka Police, over 4,000 drivers have been subjected to legal action based on footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed throughout the Colombo city area.

Police state that notifications regarding these traffic violations have been sent to the homes of the respective drivers, and legal measures have been taken accordingly.

This traffic violation detection program, which utilizes CCTV cameras installed around Colombo, was launched on February 1, 2024.

Between that date and April 20, 2025, a total of 4,048 drivers who violated traffic laws have been fined or taken to court, according to police.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that the program will continue to be implemented without interruption.

Under this program, legal action has also been taken against 241 vehicles that were not properly transferred in terms of ownership, police say.

SSP Buddhika Manatunga emphasized that vehicle ownership must be officially transferred when a vehicle is sold.

Meanwhile, during this year, 724 fatal road accidents have been reported, resulting in the deaths of 764 individuals.

From January 1, 2025, to the present, police report that 1,535 serious accidents and 2,699 minor accidents have occurred.