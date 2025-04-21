Massive crowds converge in Kandy as Sacred Tooth Relic exposition hours extended

The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy has extended the daily viewing hours of the Sacred Tooth Relic, allowing more time for public veneration during the ongoing special exposition, Siri Dalada Vandanawa.

Starting today (April 21), the Sacred Tooth Relic will be on display for devotees from 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM, instead of the previous start time of 12:30 PM. This change was made in response to the rising number of pilgrims arriving in Kandy from across the country.

The Siri Dalada Vandanawa, which began on April 18, 2025, is being held after a 16-year break and has already drawn massive crowds. On Day Three, over 150,000 devotees paid homage, while on Day Four (today), the number reached nearly 130,000. Earlier today, over 100,000 people had already arrived in Kandy to take part in this sacred event.

To manage the growing crowds and ensure smoother access, the Temple has also opened three new access routes:

From D.S. Senanayake Veediya (Trincomalee Street) to the temple queue. From the Red Bridge (Rathu Bokkuwa) side via Kandy Lake Round (Sangharaja Mawatha) to the main entrance. From Rathu Bokkuwa through the Kandy Royal Palace complex to the main entrance.

Devotees continue to line up in large numbers, and the exposition is scheduled to continue tomorrow (April 22) for the fifth consecutive day, with viewing starting again at 11:00 AM.