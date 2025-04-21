Pope Francis dies at 88 after long illness

Posted by Editor on April 21, 2025 - 1:50 pm

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement in a video statement, saying, “At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Pope Francis had been battling serious health problems in recent months. On February 14, 2025, he was admitted to hospital with bronchitis. Doctors later confirmed he had bilateral pneumonia and anaemia, which required blood transfusions. By February 22, he was in critical condition after a prolonged respiratory crisis. The next day, the Vatican said he was also experiencing mild kidney failure.

Thousands of Catholics gathered in St Peter’s Square and outside the hospital to pray for his recovery. On March 6, the Pope sent an audio message thanking everyone for their support, saying, “I am with you from here.”

He appeared briefly on March 23, smiling and giving a thumbs-up from a hospital balcony, before returning to the Vatican. He had been receiving 24-hour medical care and was on medication and physiotherapy to treat a fungal lung infection and improve his breathing.

Pope Francis was elected in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI resigned. His leadership was often marked by efforts to reform the Church and deal with internal divisions.