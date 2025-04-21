Maithripala Sirisena appears before CID again over misuse of President’s Fund

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (April 21) for the second time, as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of the President’s Fund.

He was summoned to provide a statement regarding claims that money from the fund was misused during his time in office. The investigation focuses on how the funds were allocated, including payments reportedly made to several individuals, such as politicians.

Sirisena had previously visited the CID on April 7, 2025, to give a statement on the same matter.