Maithripala Sirisena appears before CID again over misuse of President’s Fund
Posted by Editor on April 21, 2025 - 1:22 pm
Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (April 21) for the second time, as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of the President’s Fund.
He was summoned to provide a statement regarding claims that money from the fund was misused during his time in office. The investigation focuses on how the funds were allocated, including payments reportedly made to several individuals, such as politicians.
Sirisena had previously visited the CID on April 7, 2025, to give a statement on the same matter.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Pope Francis dies at 88 after long illness April 21, 2025
- Maithripala Sirisena appears before CID again over misuse of President’s Fund April 21, 2025
- Easter Attacks: Cardinal demands justice on sixth anniversary April 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka Expressways earn Rs. 462 million in New Year rush April 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka marks sixth anniversary of Easter Sunday Attacks with two-minute silence April 21, 2025