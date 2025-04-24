Main suspect arrested in Dan Priyasad murder case

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2025 - 11:38 am

Sri Lanka Police have announced that the main suspect involved in the murder of Dan Priyasad has been taken into custody.

The arrest follows a shooting incident that occurred on the night of April 22, 2025, at around 9:10 PM, on the upper floor of the “Laksanda Sevana” housing complex in Wellampitiya.

Dan Priyasad was fatally shot by two gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle and used a pistol-type firearm before fleeing the scene.

Priyasad was known as a social activist and had been a local council candidate representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

According to police, investigations are ongoing, and statements have been recorded from around 10 individuals connected to the case.

