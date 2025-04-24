BCC Lanka turns profitable after years of losses

BCC Lanka Ltd., once a loss-making company on the verge of being shut down, has now become a profitable state-owned enterprise, according to its Chairman, Prasanga Indrajith Perera.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo yesterday (April 23), Chairman Perera explained the company’s remarkable turnaround. “BCC Lanka Ltd. was identified as a loss-making company in 2006 and was shut down. Later, we restarted production on a small scale with a limited workforce,” he said.

Despite continuing to struggle in recent years, the company was restructured under the new government. The efforts paid off quickly, with the company recording the highest monthly sales in its history in March 2025, Rs. 124 million. Sales also reached Rs. 95 million in January and Rs. 121 million in February this year.

BCC Lanka Ltd., operating under the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, is now the largest coconut oil production and refining company in Asia. It has the capacity to store 10,000 tons of coconut oil and currently produces a variety of goods, including two types of coconut oil, five types of soap, disinfectants, and cleaning agents.

Both of the company’s factories are now running at full capacity, according to Perera. The company has also expanded its distribution network across the country, reaching major supermarkets, and aims to supply at least 50% of Sri Lanka’s coconut oil needs under the BCC brand.

Looking to the future, Perera said BCC plans to introduce a new product range and develop its factory in Wathupitiwala to boost production further.

Under the guidance of Minister Sunil Handunnetti and Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, BCC is also preparing to enter the European market with its products.